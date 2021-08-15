Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Aldon Smith ‘couldn’t hold up his end’

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks need all the pass rushers they can get. However, sometimes the cost of carrying the wrong kind of personnel is too high. Last week, Seattle released defensive end Aldon Smith, who’s had a troubled career off the field to say the least. While there’s no word on exactly what happened, it reportedly wasn’t for football reasons.

Following last night’s preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn’t hold up his end.

