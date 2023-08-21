Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Drew Lock is ‘playing like a starter’

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll continues to rave about his locker room and the individual efforts shown by team players throughout training camp. After Saturday night’s preseason victory over the Cowboys, Carroll told the media that he thinks quarterback Drew Lock is a starter in the NFL.

Carroll’s claims are supported by Lock’s work through two preseason games. Saturday, Lock finished 5-of-6 for 119 passing yards and a QBR of 118.8. Most impressively, Lock has thrown just one interception in 30 pass attempts. This suggests that Lock is comfortable when reading the defense and making good decisions with the ball – previously his biggest weakness.

Pete Carroll on what Drew Lock has shown him: “I think he’s a starter. That’s why we’re so excited about having him. We thought that when we got him. It just didn’t work out. Geno was just too much in command. "But I think he’s playing like a starter.” https://t.co/GlP9bsG6Un — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 20, 2023

Unless something bizarre happens to starter Geno Smith, Lock will remain Seattle’s second-string QB to start the regular season. Undrafted rookie QB Holton Ahlers will likely occupy the third spot on the depth chart.

