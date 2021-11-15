Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Pulls Off The NFL's Goofiest Moment

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll did something that many of us do all the time and went viral for it: He couldn’t find what he was reaching for in his pocket and pulled out whatever he had.

But in this case, Carroll was on national television attempting to challenge a referee’s call during a game at Green Bay. Apparently unable to find the red challenge flag on his person, Carroll rummaged through his left jacket pocket and pulled out what looked like an electric hand warmer and dropped it to the turf.

LOL, Pete Carroll couldn’t find his challenge flag. pic.twitter.com/e2I1yFRT9Q — T-BILL (@tbillnw95) November 14, 2021

The referee honored the super-unofficial object and granted the Seahawks a review.

Like most of what the Seahawks tried on Sunday, the team’s appeal of the fumble ruling didn’t work. The Seahawks lost, 17-0. But fans, many of whom thought the 70-year-old coach tossed an old-school flip phone, were entertained by Carroll’s improvisation.

Pete Carroll looking for the challenge flag is like me trying to find my vax card in my handbag. — MoneyByLisa (@MoneyByLisa) November 14, 2021

Pete Carroll didn't have a challenge flag, so he threw his FLIP PHONE YOU OLD MAN I LOVE THIS. pic.twitter.com/Bl6zkPmfyQ — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 14, 2021

Pete Carroll threw a burner phone lmao pic.twitter.com/iaJytWSFLw — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 14, 2021

P sure Pete Carroll just tossed out one of those T-Mobile Sidekick phones from the early 2000s — Mike Spiegel (@Mikesteezie) November 14, 2021

Did Pete Carroll just throw a flip-phone? What was that? A garage door opener? — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 14, 2021

Pete Carroll throws his cricket flip phone instead of a challenge flag. Nothing in life surprises me anymore. #Seahawkspic.twitter.com/CfziCXshqb — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) November 14, 2021

Mane Pete Carroll done threw his car keys,his AAA card,his cell phone, and a lil baby dove tryna get that challenge flag out his pocket 😭🤣 #NFL — 💸⚔Money Millionaire⚔💸 (@IAMmoneymilli) November 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

