Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: ‘We’ll look at everything’ to fix defense

The Seahawks offense has been red-hot in the first half of games and totally cold in the second half. That’s a whole lot better than Seattle’s defense, which has been getting torched in every quarter so far during the 2021 season.

In today’s loss to the Vikings, the Seahawks could not get pressure on Kirk Cousins, could not stop Alexander Mattison in the run game and could not cover Justin Jefferson on the back end. That’s a bad combination when you’re competing at the highlest level of the sport. Coach Pete Carroll says they’ll look at everything to fix the defense.

Asked if he's considering personnel changes on defense, Pete Carroll said "we'll look at everything. We've got to get better." #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 26, 2021

If the Seahawks are going to make personnel changes, they’ll have to address a few obvious holes on the back end.

At a minimum, they need a new starter at right cornerback to replace Tre Flowers and another slot defender while Marquise Blair is out. Richard Sherman is one obvious answer as far as free agents go. Seattle could also use more firepower in the trenches and could benefit from adding someone like Geno Atkins or Kawann Short.

Related

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson appreciates Joe Montana comparison

List