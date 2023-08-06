Seahawks coach Pete Carroll lauds ‘terrific consistency’ from DL Myles Adams

The Seattle Seahawks are in dire need to have vast improvement along their defensive line. Seattle’s defensive front struggled mightily in 2022 following a new system change. The Seahawks have taken all steps necessary this offseason to work on fixing this issue, such as signing free agents and spending draft capital.

But perhaps help could come from in-house. Head coach Pete Carroll was recently signing the praises of defensive lineman Myles Adams, and specifically his consistency. Per John Boyle at Seahawks.com:

“Terrific consistency… He’s been an every-day guy. He doesn’t miss anything, he always works, always gives great effort, a really smart kid. He’s been a really good team guy for us, and has continued to show that in this camp.”

Adams played in 10 games for the Seahawks last season. In the limited action, he recorded 16 total tackles and one pass defense.

Seattle has improved their depth up front, but given the need for improvement, the Seahawks will certainly be looking at everyone for a chance to contribute in 2023.

