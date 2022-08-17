Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gives updates on Drew Lock, Ken Walker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pete Carroll
    Pete Carroll
    American football player and coach
  • Drew Lock
    Drew Lock
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today in preparation for tomorrow’s preseason game against the Bears. All but two players participated: quarterback Drew Lock and running back Ken Walker. We learned yesterday that Lock has tested positive for COVID-19, while Walker is apparently dealing with a hernia.

After today’s practice, head coach Pete Carroll gave the media updates on both players.

Carroll says Lock started showing symptoms after practice yesterday, which led to the test.

Carroll says it’s too early to tell if Lock will be able to play in the team’s final preseason game against the Cowboys.

As for Walker, Carroll says that he’s dealing with a hernia and has already had what he called “a procedure.” Carroll said they’re trying to get Walker back quickly.

Apparently the team is expecting Walker to return in time for their Week 1 game against Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Monday night.

Related

Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is still the No. 1 guy at quarterback

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories