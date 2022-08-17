Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gives updates on Drew Lock, Ken Walker

The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today in preparation for tomorrow’s preseason game against the Bears. All but two players participated: quarterback Drew Lock and running back Ken Walker. We learned yesterday that Lock has tested positive for COVID-19, while Walker is apparently dealing with a hernia.

After today’s practice, head coach Pete Carroll gave the media updates on both players.

Carroll says Lock started showing symptoms after practice yesterday, which led to the test.

Pete Carroll on Drew Lock, says he was showing symptoms yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jXYyYiAfTq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 17, 2022

Carroll says it’s too early to tell if Lock will be able to play in the team’s final preseason game against the Cowboys.

Carroll says too early to say if Lock will start against Dallas if all goes well. pic.twitter.com/ETmItya71t — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 17, 2022

As for Walker, Carroll says that he’s dealing with a hernia and has already had what he called “a procedure.” Carroll said they’re trying to get Walker back quickly.

Ken Walker III is having a procedure done, Pete says. It’s not a hernia or core muscle thing, but Pete not sure what to call it. They’re trying to get Walker back quickly — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 17, 2022

Apparently the team is expecting Walker to return in time for their Week 1 game against Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Monday night.

A little more clarity on this: My understanding is Walker has a hernia but it’s not a sports hernia, which comes with a longer recovery time. The Seahawks think he won’t be out long and expect him back by their opener. https://t.co/PSMGBS7Haj — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 17, 2022

