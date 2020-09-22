Seahawks coach Pete Carroll fined for not wearing mask on Sunday

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will be writing out a hefty check to the league this week after he was fined $100,000 for not wearing his mask Sunday night during the team’s Week-2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the news Monday night.

“NFL fined three head coaches – – Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan – $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN,” wrote Schefter. “So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks.”

The league had sent a memo out last Monday reminding coaches, staff and teams that masks must be worn at all times in the bench areas and on the sidelines on gamedays.

The NFL has had strict protocols in place all summer in the hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The Seahawks have yet to have a positive test for COVID-19.

