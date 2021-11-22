Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ends press conference early, then returns

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks are in an unfamiliar position. At 3-7 they’re on their way to missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012.

Understandably, the team is frustrated. That emotion overtook Pete Carroll this evening, as he walked out early on his post-game press conference – a first during his tenure as Seattle’s head coach.

To his credit, Carroll came back out shortly after and faced the music. He admitted his frustration and said he’s not good at losing.

It’s a good look for Carroll, but it will take more than accountability to turn this ship around.

