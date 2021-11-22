Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ends press conference early, then returns

The Seahawks are in an unfamiliar position. At 3-7 they’re on their way to missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012.

Understandably, the team is frustrated. That emotion overtook Pete Carroll this evening, as he walked out early on his post-game press conference – a first during his tenure as Seattle’s head coach.

Carroll as he walked off the podium after answering questions for about 8 minutes: “I’m really done. I’m done.” https://t.co/SMunPHIfDI — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 22, 2021

To his credit, Carroll came back out shortly after and faced the music. He admitted his frustration and said he’s not good at losing.

Pete Carroll back at the podium, acknowledges he walked off early and apologizes for that early exit. Taking more questions now. pic.twitter.com/wDUwptyFAw — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 22, 2021

Pete Carroll on if this is the most frustrated he's been as Seahawks coach: "Yes. Absolutely. Not even close." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 22, 2021

Pete Carroll returns to take more questions. Says “I’m not any good at this” meaning losing. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021

It’s a good look for Carroll, but it will take more than accountability to turn this ship around.

