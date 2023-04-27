Seahawks coach Pete Carroll drops first draft clue of the year

It’s that time of year again when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shares “clues” about what his team has planned for the NFL draft.

Carroll dropped his first hint of the year on Twitter a short time ago, sharing a Netflix promo for the new season of Love is Blind on Netflix, which is set in Seattle.

We’ve got nothing.

