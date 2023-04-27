Seahawks coach Pete Carroll drops first draft clue of the year
It’s that time of year again when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shares “clues” about what his team has planned for the NFL draft.
Carroll dropped his first hint of the year on Twitter a short time ago, sharing a Netflix promo for the new season of Love is Blind on Netflix, which is set in Seattle.
Draft Clue #1 https://t.co/hqSurjjv7Z
— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 27, 2023
We’ve got nothing.
