Seahawks coach Pete Carroll considering cornerback changes vs. 49ers

Cornerback has been a major problem for the Seattle Seahawks defense during the 2021 season. D.J. Reed is playing out of position on the left side, Tre Flowers has gotten beat by every receiver he’s covered so far and both have pointed to confusion and questions about the scheme. We might see a change, though.

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, coach Pete Carroll is mulling a different rotation today against the San Francisco 49ers. That could mean expanded roles for two new cornerback that the team acquired just before the regular season began: Sidney Jones and Bless Austin.

Potential shakeup in Seattle’s secondary: Seahawks are looking into multiple options due to struggles against the pass, per sources, with newly acquired corners Bless Austin and Sidney Jones bracing for expanded roles, depending on what coach Pete Carroll decides for game day. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 2, 2021

Through three games, Jones and Austin have only seen the field on special teams. There’s a risk that comes with playing defenders who don’t have live experience with the system, but it’s hard to imagine that those two could perform any worse than Flowers and Reed have to date.

Related