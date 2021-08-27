Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirms Quandre Diggs wants a new contract

2021 will be known as the year of the contract dispute for the Seattle Seahawks. Their star safety Jamal Adams has been taken care of in the form of a four-year, $70 million deal. Left tackle Duane Brown is still seeking a new contract, but at least the two sides are talking again.

Now we can add another name to the list of “hold-ins” for the Seahawks. Free safety Quandre Diggs has sat out the last three days of practice, leading to speculation that he may also be seeking a new deal as he enters the final year of his contract. Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that today, telling reporters that Diggs is “making a statement” by not practicing.

Pete Carroll says Quandre Diggs isn’t practicing because “he’s making a statement” about wanting a new contract. Yes, like Duane Brown. #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/KOQPx12Rz1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 27, 2021

Three dissatisfied veterans in the same offseason has to be some kind of franchise record. While it’s not an ideal situation, Seattle has loads of talent on its roster and staying competitive in the NFL has never been cheap.

