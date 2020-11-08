Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll agree to multi-year contract extension
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will remain in the Emerald City for years to come. Carroll and the Seahawks have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Seahawks made the move quietly, long before their game Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills, according to league sources, ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Although no one in the Seahawks organization has confirmed the extension, one source told ESPN that the belief is the deal will tie Carroll to Seattle through the 2025 season, when he will be 74 years old, ESPN’s Adam Schefter.