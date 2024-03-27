Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald raves about Devon Witherspoon

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves a rising star last year when they selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick. Seattle bucked conventional wisdom by going for an elite corner, and it has paid off for them, as Witherspoon was arguably their best defensive player last season.

Now a new defensive coach has his hands on the second year player, Mike Macdonald. So far, the Seahawks’ new top man in charge has had nothing but positive things to say about Witherspoon.

A snippet of Mike Macdonald talking about Devon Witherspoon. pic.twitter.com/9tTebeyody — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 26, 2024

