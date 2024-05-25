Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald on installing his defensive scheme

Now that the 2024 NFL draft is over, players are with their new teams and getting going with organized team activities for their first tastes of the league. For the Seattle Seahawks, it is not just their rookies getting their feet wet in the Pacific Northwest… it is their new head coach and most of his staff.

Mike Macdonald, the new man at the top, took to the media to explain where the team was at when installing his defense and the progress they’ve made. Understandably, the team does not have it all down. But Macdonald isn’t concerned, as he puts it, the “spirits are high” and they’re “playing fast.”

Macdonald’s full comments can be seen below.

Coach Mike Macdonald in his first #Seahawks OTAs, describing the process with installing his system so far @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/gTgc4MKENG — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 22, 2024

Like building a house, installing a new defensive system to a team mostly familiar with how things were under Pete Carroll, is going to take time. Where do you start with both? By establishing a foundation.

Macdonald is considered a teacher, and it should only be a matter of time before he gets his Seahawks to play in the style he wants. It is still early, and there is plenty of time until the Week 1 showdown against the Denver Broncos.

