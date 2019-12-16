Seahawks clinch playoff berth, retake first place in NFC West

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Seahawks (11-3) had a fantastic Sunday. Seattle beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24, to set a new franchise record with seven road wins in a season.

Then, within a matter of minutes as the late window games concluded, the Seahawks clinched a playoff spot with the Rams loss to the Cowboys and regained first place in the NFC West with the 49ers last-minute loss to the Falcons.

Let's start with the first part of that. Seattle has now made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons. That's an incredible accomplishment and speaks to the sustainability of Pete Carroll's program.

The 49ers loss dropped San Francisco to 11-3, and Seattle currently owns the tiebreaker which puts the Seahawks back in first place in the NFC West. There's a chance for Seattle to clinch the division in Week 16 with a win over the Cardinals and a 49ers loss to the Rams. San Francisco is likely to beat Los Angeles, though, which means the division (and potentially the No. 1 seed in the NFC) will come down to the Week 17 matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Beyond that, assuming the Saints win on Monday night, there will be four teams in the NFC at 11-3. Seattle currently owns the tiebreaker and sits atop the conference.

"It's an exciting time. All the things we want to do is right in front of us, and we can control our own destiny," Russell Wilson said postgame.

