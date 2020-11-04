Seahawks climb back up into top 5 in USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings

After #GoBucs' performance Monday night, I've got a new No. 1 NFC team in this week's #NFL power rankings: https://t.co/MujDgqhj2f — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) November 3, 2020





The Seattle Seahawks took quite a hit in the weekly NFL power rankings when they dropped their first and only losing contest of the year to the Arizona Cardinals.

But after Week 8 and an impressive win over the division-rival 49ers, the Seahawks are clawing their way back up. After Sunday’s victory, Seattle is back in the top five of the USA TODAY’s rankings, jumping all the way up from No. 6 to No. 3.

“QB Russell Wilson is nearly on pace for a 60-TD season,” writes Nate Davis. “More important, Seattle is on pace for its first No. 1 seed since 2014, when it lost Super Bowl XLIX.”

The Steelers – the league’s lone undefeated team – sit in the top spot once again.

