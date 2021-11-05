Seahawks climb 4 spots in latest NFL power rankings

The Seattle Seahawks have a bye Week 9 but that didn’t stop them from moving up in the latest NFL.com power rankings. After beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an impressive win last weekend, Seattle jumped from No. 22 up to No. 18 overall.

“Geno Smith began his Sunday with 14 straight completions and two touchdown passes in an eventual blowout of the lowly Jaguars, but let’s not get it twisted,” writes Dan Hanzus of Around the NFL. “The Seahawks desperately need Russell Wilson back on the field if they want to re-enter the NFC playoff picture in a legitimate manner. Monday brought progress on that front: Wilson revealed via social media that the pin used to stabilize his fractured middle finger has been removed. It’s a sign Wilson’s recovery is on schedule, and the hope is that the franchise star is back in action when the Seahawks return from their bye in Week 10.”

Seattle will have a tough matchup after the break, scheduled to travel to Green Bay to face off against the Packers on Nov. 14. Both teams could very well be without their starting quarterbacks that Sunday, now that Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodger is in the COVID-19 protocol.

