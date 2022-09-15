Seahawks poach DB Teez Tabor off Falcons’ practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive back Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons’ 16-man practice squad on Thursday, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Tabor, who had a strong training camp and preseason, will help the Seahawks replace injured safety Jamal Adams.

This left the Falcons with an opening on their practice squad, which the team used to sign running back BJ Baylor, an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State.

Baylor gives Atlanta some more depth at running back since Damien Williams has missed the last two days of practice.

