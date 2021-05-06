Cornerback Saivion Smith‘s time with the Cowboys came to an end on Wednesday, but he didn’t have a long wait to find a new team.

The Seahawks claimed Smith off of waivers on Thursday.

Smith split his time in college between LSU and Alabama before going undrafted in 2019. Stints with the Jaguars and in the XFL preceded his time with the Cowboys. He had three tackles while playing 75 defensive snaps and 84 special teams snaps in six appearances with Dallas.

Smith joins Ahkello Witherspoon, Pierre Desir, and fourth-round pick Tre Brown as new additions to the cornerback group in Seattle. Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed are the top returning corners from last season.

Seahawks claim Saivion Smith off of waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk