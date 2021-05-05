The Seahawks have claimed linebacker Nate Evans off waivers.

Jacksonville cut him following the draft on Tuesday.

Evans signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of UCF last year. While he did not appear in a game, he was on the team’s practice squad throughout 2020.

He joins a group of linebackers in Seattle led by Bobby Wagner. Longtime fellow starter K.J. Wright remains a free agent after his contract expired at the start of the new league year.

Seahawks claim Nate Evans off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk