The Seahawks claimed defensive back Linden Stephens off waivers from the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media works.

Stephens, 25, spent most of last season on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

The Dolphins signed him off the Seahawks’ practice squad Dec. 7. He appeared in three games, making three tackles.

Stephens spent the 2019 offseason and training camp with Denver.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans in 2018.

Seahawks claim Linden Stephens off waivers from Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk