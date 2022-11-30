Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers

Johnathan Abram has found a new football home.

The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports.

A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.

Abram appeared in two games for Green Bay, playing mainly on special teams. He had just one defensive snap.

The safety has recorded 50 tackles so far this season in 10 games with six starts. He also has one pass defensed and two quarterback hits.

Last season, Abram recorded 116 tackles, an interception, five tackles for loss, and three QB hits for the Raiders in 14 games.

The Seahawks have a need at safety with Ryan Neal dealing with an elbow injury.

