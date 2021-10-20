Quarterback Jacob Eason is headed back to his old stomping grounds.

Eason played college football at the University of Washington and he’s headed back to Seattle. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Eason has been claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Eason was waived by the Colts on Tuesday when Indianapolis activated Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve. Eason was a fourth-round pick by Indianapolis in 2020 and didn’t play as a rookie. He went 2-of-5 for 25 yards and an interception in Week Two against the Rams in his only regular season playing time.

The Seahawks will be without Russell Wilson for at least two more games because of his right middle finger injury. Geno Smith has taken over as the starter and Jake Luton was called up from the practice squad last Sunday to back Smith up.

Seahawks claim Jacob Eason off of waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk