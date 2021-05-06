Seahawks claim former Jaguars LB Nate Evans off waiver wire
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Seahawks claim former Jaguars LB Nate Evans off waiver wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
Seattle Seahawks add another linebacker to the depth chart.
On Wednesday, the Seahawks claimed linebacker Nate Evans off of waivers, per Field Yates.
A pair of waiver adds today:
The Jets added WR Matt Cole (49ers)
The Seahawks added LB Nate Evans (Jaguars)
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 5, 2021
Thank you Seattle! Excited and ready to work😭
— Nate Evans (@OHthats_nate) May 6, 2021
Evans was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars following the draft on Tuesday.
Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast
The Jaguars signed Evans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF last year. He did not appear in a game and was on the team’s practice squad through the rest of the season.
Evans will join linebacker group led by Bobby Wagner, as K.J. Wright remains a free agent and on the open market.
Are the Seahawks sending a message to Wright about adding another linebacker to the team? That might be the case, but it's not set in stone just yet.
The Seahawks and Wright could get a deal done before the season starts here in a few months.