Seahawks claim former Cowboy CB Saivion Smith off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Saivion Smith Thursday morning, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Smith was cut by Dallas Wednesday after the team drafted Kelvin Joseph and Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright in ther NFL Draft.

The 6'1, 200-pound cornerback recorded three tackles (two solo) in 2020 for Dallas, seeing playing time in eight games. All three tackles came against Cincinnati in Week 14.

Coming out of IMG Academy, he signed with LSU as the nation's No. 1 cornerback by Scout and a 5-star prospect by 247Sports. He lasted a year in Baton Rogue, playing in ten games, before trasnferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. junior college. In 2018, he signed with Alabama as the nation's No. 1 JUCO cornerback and No. 2 JUCO propsect. With the Crimson Tide, he played one season recording 60 tackles, three interceptions (led team), 5 passes defended and a forced fumble.

During the National Championship loss to Clemson, he allowed 3 receptions for 162 yards before leaving with an ankle injury. The 44-16 defeat was the last college game he played before declaring for the NFL Draft, where he went unselected.

Smith then signed with Jacksonsville and was waived in August. He then played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL before the leadgue folded and signed with the Dallas Cowboys this past season.

Over the weekend, the Seahawks drafted cornerback Tre Brown out of Oklahoma with the No. 137 overall pick, and signed Bryan Mills of North Carolina Central as a UDFA. Seattle also added a pair of free agents this offseason in Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir, while re-signing 2015 first-rounder Damarious Randall who the team intends to move from safety to cornerback.