Seahawks claim Drake Thomas, Kyu Blu Kelly

The Seahawks are making at least two changes to their initial 53-man roster.

The team made successful waiver claims for linebacker Drake Thomas and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly on Wednesday. The corresponding moves they make will be announced later in the day.

Thomas signed with the Raiders this spring after going undrafted out of North Carolina State. He was the team's leading tackler in the final two preseason games and some reporters covering the team expressed surprise when he was let go on Tuesday.

Kelly was a Ravens fifth-round pick out of Stanford this year. He had six tackles in the preseason, but the recent addition of Ronald Darby was a sign that the Ravens weren't happy with what they had in their cornerback group.