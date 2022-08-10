Seahawks circling the drain in 2022 preseason power rankings

The 2022 NFL preseason is about to begin. The Jaguars and Raiders played the Hall of Fame game already and this weekend the other 30 teams will get involved. The Seahawks are scheduled to get their first look at real competition on Saturday when they visit the Steelers. There are a lot of compelling reasons to watch, but fans should embrace realistic expectations.

All will be forgiven if they find their next franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. For now, this team is in transition – particularly at the game’s most important position – and that’s not an ideal place for any team. While Russell Wilson’s Broncos are near the top, the Seahawks are appropriately circling the drain of Doug Farrar’s new preseason power rankings at Touchdown Wire. He has them at No. 28 for obvious reasons.

“Trading Russell Wilson for a whole bunch of draft capital was a questionable move, especially considering how badly this team had drafted over the second half of the previous decade… Wilson covered up a host of offensive sins through his tenure in the Emerald City, and with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling it out for the starting job, wethinks we’re about to find out just how much that was the case. The 2022 Seahawks are playing, to a large degree, for the 2023 draft.”

There’s always a chance these Seahawks can defy expectations and be a respectable – if not a dominant team.

If they get strong rookie seasons from Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen it would go a long way in that direction. However, their ceiling (and basement) will ultimately be determined by how Geno Smith and Drew Lock perform.

