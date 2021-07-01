Seahawks Chris Carson ranked only 19th-best RB1 in NFL

The Seattle Seahawks might be all about the run game, but their starting running back, Chris Carson, ranks in the bottom half of RB1s across the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.

NFL.com analyst and former All-Pro running back, Maurice Jones-Drew, listed Carson at No. 19 overall compared to the other starters around the NFL.

Health remains the No. 1 concern.

“The Seahawks adopt the Rams’ offense with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was an assistant for Sean McVay in L.A. for the past four years,” Jones-Drew starts. “That bodes well for Carson because the running lanes will be there for him. The thing is, Carson has to be available. It’s great that he’s averaged 4.6 yards per carry for his career, but what good does it do if you’re not on the field? He missed 19 games in first four NFL seasons. Can Carson stay healthy in 2021?”

It’s clearly too early to predict things just yet but staying in top shape should remain Carson’s top priority.