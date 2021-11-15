Seahawks’ chances of making playoffs down to 16% following loss to Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks had more at stake yesterday than any team in the NFC when it came to playoff probability. Their frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers put them in a very precarious position.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Seattle now has just a 16% chance of making the postseason this year.

On the bright side, the competition at the bottom of the conference is lacking to say the least. Seattle could still sneak in, but there’s officially no more room for screwups.

If the season were to end today, the Carolina Panthers (5-5) would have the seventh and final seed in the NFC.

Related

Russell Wilson takes accountability for his poor play vs. Packers

List

Seahawks: 3 Duds and 2 Studs in miserable 17-0 loss to Packers

Recommended Stories