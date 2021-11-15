Seahawks’ chances of making playoffs down to 16% following loss to Packers

The Seattle Seahawks had more at stake yesterday than any team in the NFC when it came to playoff probability. Their frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers put them in a very precarious position.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Seattle now has just a 16% chance of making the postseason this year.

Seahawks down to a 16 percent chance to make the playoffs via https://t.co/26P2aP0NhN. Seattle 14th in NFC playoff standings right now ahead of only the Bears and Lions, via ESPN. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 15, 2021

On the bright side, the competition at the bottom of the conference is lacking to say the least. Seattle could still sneak in, but there’s officially no more room for screwups.

If the season were to end today, the Carolina Panthers (5-5) would have the seventh and final seed in the NFC.

