The Seattle Seahawks saw the return of center Ethan Pocic to practice on Monday after missing the previous four games on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Pocic split time with Kyle Fuller at center throughout the preseason and the team’s season opener in Indianapolis until the knee injury sidelined him after just 14 snaps.

Pocic, a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017, has appeared in 45 games for the team over five season with 30 starts. He began his time in Seattle at left guard before moving to center after the departure of Justin Britt after the 2019 season.

Fuller continued to start at center in Pocic’s absence with Dakoda Shepley serving in the backup role.

Seahawks center Ethan Pocic returns to practice from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk