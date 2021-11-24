Seahawks CB Tre Brown expected to make full recovery after knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown sustained a patellar tendon injury on Sunday during the team’s Week-11 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

On Tuesday, Brown underwent surgery to repair the injury. The operation was a success.

“Tre Brown underwent successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon and medial and lateral retinacular tears this morning,” head team physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan said via a statement released by the club. “He will remain on crutches for six weeks and his rehabilitation period will be six to seven months.

“I expect him to make a full recovery.”

In his rookie campaign, Brown started three of five games played for Seattle, logging nine tackles and a pass defensed.

Related

For now, Pete Carroll won't be making 'wholesale changes' with Seahawks

List