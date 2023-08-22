Seahawks CB Tre Brown on epic interception: ‘I showed that I’m back’

When Seattle Seahawks defensive back Tre Brown intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier last Saturday, Lumen Field erupted. Leading 17-14, the Seahawks defense needed to stall a pivotal eight-play fourth quarter Cowboys drive.

Brown’s heroic interception came on play nine, leading to a 11-play Seahawks offensive drive that allowed them to extend the lead.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the locker room after the game, Brown told reporters that he’s back.

Asked Tre Brown in the Seahawks locker room what he thinks he showed tonight. “I showed that I’m back.” @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 20, 2023

Brown played just six games in 2022 and five in 2021 and will be looking to keep his passion on the field for the Seahawks defense this upcoming season. His epic interception may be just one of many highlights to come in his promising career.

Overall, Seattle’s defense continues to pass the eye test through two preseason games and has allowed just 13.5 points per game and 270 yards per game. In Week 3 they will finish up preseason on the road on Saturday morning (kickoff is 10:00 a.m. Pacific) against the Green Bay Packers.

More Seahawks Wire stories

40 Seahawks players on the roster bubble

Pete Carroll: Drew Lock ‘playing like a starter’

Pete Carroll praises rookie RB Zach Charbonnet

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire