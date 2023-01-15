Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen reflects on his outstanding rookie season

The Seahawks turned out to be far better than anyone thought they would be this season. Many factors went into their surprise success, but none more critical than the contributions of a rookie class that excelled beyond any reasonable expectation.

The headliner of the group was the team’s fifth-round draft pick, former UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen. Gifted with remarkable athleticism and measurables, Woolen quickly established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL despite his inexperience. He ended the season tied for the league lead in interceptions and had the lowest passer rating allowed.

Now that it’s all over, Woolen is reflecting on his outstanding rookie season. Here’s what he shared after last night’s Wild Card loss to the 49ers.

Thank you to my teammates @Seahawks @12s for a season that I won't forget. The memories I've made this season with this team will last a lifetime. We beat a lot of odds and expectations but we got more to go!! #TrustTheProcess — Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) January 15, 2023

With some more experience and tutelage from Seahawks great Richard Sherman, Woolen has a real chance to become one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game.

