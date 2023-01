After a phenomenal season, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen has been officially named one of three Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists. The coveted Associated Press award winner will be announced during the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9, 2023.

Watch below as Woolen’s name was revealed on Good Morning Football on Wednesday morning.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire