Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen had knee surgery today

Seahawks second-year cornerback Tariq Woolen underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee today, according to a report by Brady Henderson and Adam Schefter at ESPN. Their sources say Woolen is expected to be out until training camp in late July.

A standout in his rookie year, Woolen totaled six interceptions and allowed a 48.7 passer rating and a 51.5% completion rate. He was a strong candidate to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award but in the end he lost that battle to Jets corner Sauce Gardner despite having superior stats in all but pass breakups. Woolen did make the NFC Pro Bowl team, though.

With Woolen sidelined, the most logical candidates to take over the right boundary spot are Tre Brown and Artie Burns, who Schefter reported the team is re-signing to a one-year deal yesterday and makes a lot more sense now.

Update:

A follow-up report from Schefter states that Woolen suffered the injury while walking on the practice field one week ago.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire