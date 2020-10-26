Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin leaves Week 7 vs. Cardinals with concussion, won't return

Shaquill Griffin leaves Week 7 vs. Cardinals with concussion, won't return originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Shaquill Griffin will not return to the Seahawks Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals with a concussion.

It's a huge loss for Seattle's defense as the Seahawks allowed a touchdown on Arizona's first offensive possession without Griffin on the field. Tre Flowers promptly got beat multiple times by DeAndre Hopkins upon being inserted into the game.

Seattle currently leads 27-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The offense will need to continue to score because it's clear that the Seahawks secondary is susceptible against Kyler Murray and Co. without Griffin.