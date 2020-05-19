Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar pleads not guilty to 4 charges of armed robbery

Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker have maintained their innocence in a wild story that ended up with each NFL cornerback being accused of armed robbery.

Dunbar, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, made it official.

Dunbar officially pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. The charges came from an alleged incident in which three men, including the two NFL players, were accused of robbing guests at an illegal dice game in Miramar, Florida.

While the NFL’s conduct policy accounts for instances in which a player avoids a conviction, pleading guilty practically ensures a suspension.

Quinton Dunbar, DeAndre Baker try to make amends with teams

The NFL will still investigate Dunbar and Baker, a 2019 first-round pick of the New York Giants, regardless of what happens in the court system.

Baker was accused of pulling out a gun at the dice game last week and telling Dunbar and a third unidentified man to rob the other guests. Dunbar’s bail was set at $100,000 and Baker’s was set at $200,000. They both made bond and were released.

There are messes for each player to clean up with their respective teams. Dunbar apologized to the Seahawks on an Instagram post for unnecessary distractions. The New York Post said Baker asked the Giants’ vice president of security that his apologies be relayed to teammates and general manager Dave Gettleman. He has been asked to stay away from virtual team meetings.

Baker, Dunbar face multiple charges

Whatever happens legally, the story will be far from over for the cornerbacks.

Their teams and the NFL will have their say when the legal system is done. Baker faces four charges of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four charges of armed robbery.

Dunbar just joined the Seahawks this offseason after a trade with the Washington Redskins. His not guilty plea is just the first step of many.

