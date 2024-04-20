Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon reflects on his rookie season

The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves a young star in cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Witherspoon faced questions from those who felt the Seahawks should have addressed their defensive line with such a loft draft pick.

Instead, Witherspoon quickly silenced any lingering questions or doubts, immediately proving himself to be one of the better defensive backs we’ve seen in Seattle in recent years. Witherspoon’s rookie season saw him earn a trip to the Pro Bowl, with many more seemingly on the horizon.

Witherspoon recently took time to speak with the media to reminisce about his rookie season. His full comments can be seen below.

Witherspoon was arguably Seattle’s best defensive player last year. From the moment he took the field in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, Witherspoon balled out each game. Now he will have a bigger role, as veteran leadership from the likes of Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks are no longer on the team.

This is now Witherspoon’s defense.

