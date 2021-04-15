Seahawks CB Damarious Randall’s contract details revealed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Olde Loohuis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five days after signing with the Seattle Seahawks, cornerback Damarious Randall’s contract details have been revealed. ESPN’s Brady Henderson tweeted that it is a one-year deal worth $1.13 million.

Seattle previously acquired Randall in 2020 and he saw limited action during the season despite being in 10 games. After the season ended, he became a free agent and remained so until the Seahawks signed him earlier this month.

The Seahawks acquired another piece for their secondary at quite a reasonable price. Now to see what they will do in the 2021 draft, which will take place from April 29 to May 1.

Related

Pass rusher Aldon Smith agrees to terms with Seahawks

Recommended Stories