Seahawks catch a break with Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ruled out in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings will have to compete without their most important offensive playmaker today against the Seattle Seahawks. According to a report by Jay Glazer, Minnesota’s star running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out for Week 3 with an ankle sprain.

In theory, Cook being out should be a significant break for the Seahawks defense, espcially after what Derrick Henry did to them last week. However, backup Alexander Mattison ran all over Seattle in their 2020 matchup, totaling 112 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The full list of inactives for both teams will come out in about an hour and a half. We already know three of the names for the Seahawks. Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge remains out with the concussion he suffered Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, running back Rashaad Penny is still dealing with his calf issue and right tackle Brandon Shell won’t be available due to an ankle injury.

