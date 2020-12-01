Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap suffers ’sore foot’ vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks walked out of Philadelphia with their seventh-straight win over the Eagles, including playoffs, but did not leave without a few battle wounds.

Carlos Dunlap exited the Monday Night Football game late in the fourth quarter and did not return as the Seahawks finished off the Eagles 23-17 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“He’s got something in his foot,” Carroll said of Dunlap during his post-game press conference. “He’s got a sore foot. Sprained foot or something like that.”

Ever since the former Pro Bowl defensive end was traded to Seattle from Cincinnati in October, the defense has turned things around in a huge way.

Prior to the arrival of Dunlap, the Seahawks managed just 12 sacks in seven games. The Seahawks now have at least three sacks in five straight games, including six more on Monday night, giving them 22 total in their last five games.

“Really a lot of guys contributed to that which is great,” Carroll said after his team’s six-sack performance. “Carlos had a couple of really good rushes of course. … Kenny’s doing a really good job at mixing it up and utilizing the personnel and keeping them off balance and it’s great that everybody’s benefiting.”

Losing Dunlap would be detrimental to the Seahawks considering his contributions in transforming the Seahawks pass rush.

While Carroll did not say anything more regarding the severity of Dunlap’s injury, it’s worth noting having players in and out of the rotation contributed to the defense’s sluggish start this season.

Now through 11 games, Shaquill Griffin believes the defensive backfield has finally hit its stride and the chemistry is continuing to mount each week between the players.

“People can’t say how many games this actual secondary played together,” Griffin said. “At one point, someone else was hurt, then I got hurt, then Dunbar got hurt. There was so much going on that we never really got a chance to build the chemistry together because everyone was in at certain times, certain periods of this season. And now that we finally getting everybody back healthy, we finally hit that stride. We’re ready to make that run. We on that back stretch and we can make that run, build that chemistry, because we can only get better from here, and that’s the best part about it.”

The Seahawks defense has been riddled with injuries this season. Here’s to hoping Dunlap’s foot ailment isn’t one.