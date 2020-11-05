Seahawks new DE Carlos Dunlap likely won’t be restricted this week
The Seahawks are getting some much-needed help on the defensive line going forward now that new defensive end Carlos Dunlap has passed COVID-19 testing protocols and been cleared to play. Seattle traded with the Bengals for Dunlap just last week but Wednesday was the first day he could take the practice field. The good thing is he just took a week off. He’s been practicing, preparing, playing games, all that, Coach Pete Carroll told reporters.