Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap’s first pitch at Mariners game goes just a bit outside

It’s usually not a good sign when the Mariners have a better winning percentage than the Seahawks. That’s the case heading into October, though. Seattle is 17 games over .500 and 1.5 games back in the wild-card race with five to go. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 1-2 heading into their big NFC West showdown with the rival 49ers.

The main reason is a failure at all three levels of the defense. Apparently, the issues extend across sports. Watch defensive end Carlos Dunlap attempt to throw out the first pitch at yesterday’s Mariners game.

About that first pitch strategy @Carlos_Dunlap …😂 but as promised max effort from the mound! pic.twitter.com/q2w3qJLh3I — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) September 28, 2021

In his defense, Dunlaps says teeball is as far as he got.

Listen I told you T-ball was as far as I made it with baseball 😹🤣😹 https://t.co/qtWvJdImB0 — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) September 28, 2021

As for his first sport, Dunlap has two quarterback hits, three pressures and one of the team’s pathetic five pass deflections on the season.

The trade to acquire Dunlap was a huge reason why Seattle’s defense improved in the second half of the 2020 campaign. Hopefully he’ll help engineer a similar turnaround this year. Through three weeks, the team ranks No. 32 in yards allowed.

