Seahawks can still play hardball with Earl Thomas, while Steelers' poker game with Le’Veon Bell may involve bluffing

Despite a middle-finger salute from safety Earl Thomas, his saga isn’t over yet with the Seattle Seahawks. And across the country in Pittsburgh, the soap opera between the Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell is headed to an even more contentious chapter.

After speaking to two league sources Monday, it’s becoming clear that neither franchise appears inclined to simply walk away from elite players – even with the relationships between the two sides in total disrepair. What options do the Seahawks and Steelers have at their disposal to retain some leverage in the situations? According to the sources, both franchises remain open to using some form of contract tags with Thomas and Bell in 2019.

How each situation is being approached at the moment:

Seahawks hellbent on not ‘surrendering’ on Thomas

While Thomas’ broken leg seemingly wrote the final chapter in an ugly standoff in Seattle, one league source told Yahoo Sports that Seahawks general manager John Schneider has gone through the entire soap opera with the conviction of potentially using franchise tags on Thomas starting in 2019.

Seattle could tag Thomas the next two years. And as the source framed it, Schneider has been consistent about two things since the end of the 2017 season: He believes Thomas is an elite defensive difference-maker and he doesn’t want to surrender that talent for far less than it’s worth. According to the source, “surrendering” would include letting Thomas walk in free agency and then rolling the dice in hopes of a third-round compensatory draft pick. With that in mind, the Seahawks could still put a franchise tag on a presumably healthy Thomas in February and resume trade talks with teams.

What transition tag could mean for Bell

A second source described Bell’s situation with the Steelers in a similar vein – with the franchise reaching for whatever leverage that is still available during the current standoff. But that leverage is significantly different than what Seattle holds over Thomas because Bell’s next franchise tag in 2019 would kick up to an extremely unpalatable quarterback-level salary. However, the Steelers are letting suitors know they can still place Bell under the transition tag, which would give the franchise the right to match any contract offer he receives next offseason.

And there is a twist with the 2019 transition tag: It’s getting cheaper each week Bell sits out, thanks to collective-bargaining agreement language that states a transition tag is 120 percent of the previous season’s earned salary. Which means every game Bell sits in 2018 reduces the price of a transition tag in 2019.

There appears to be an end date to his holdout, as ESPN reported that Bell expects to return to the team during the Steelers’ Week 7 bye which begins Oct. 15.

Could Steelers be bluffing?

If both of those scenarios sound like two franchises headed for some aggressive poker, it’s because that’s exactly what is going on. The Seahawks and Steelers are unquestionably engaging in some gamesmanship with Bell and Thomas, their agents and any teams that would be in the market to sign them in the 2019 free agency cycle.

Take Bell’s situation, for example. For all intents and purposes, a transition tag looks like a bluff largely because the Steelers would be forced into potentially matching a monster contract that they already appear hesitant to surrender this season. And if Pittsburgh chose not to match another team’s offer, it would lose Bell and any compensatory pick for his departure, as the CBA states that teams forfeit any compensation when declining to match a transition tag offer.

What’s the point of letting teams and Bell know a 2019 transition tag is still on the table? It could be two-fold. First, it puts Bell into a position where there is some (extremely) minute risk that he’ll end up playing 2019 on a dipping transition tag number. It’s the team’s way of reminding Bell that he could be costing himself money this season and next with his holdout. The second point: The threat of a transition tag allows the Steelers to respond to tepid trade offers with a reminder that the team could still keep Bell next season. And if some franchise truly wants him now and potentially beyond 2018, it’s better off doing a trade now rather than risking Pittsburgh retaining Bell in a few months.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, are in a situation where the threat of a franchise tag appears to be a stubborn avenue to continue a quest for assets. Given Thomas’ latest injury, no trade will happen in 2018. A tag in 2019 would simply be a way to gauge whether he has any trade value next offseason. Which seems unlikely at this point, although he was arguably the best safety in the NFL when he went down last week.

Whatever the case, it’s becoming clear that Seattle and Pittsburgh are willing to play the Thomas and Bell scenarios out longer than some are assuming. Perhaps even several months into the 2019 calendar. That’s far longer than either player wants, but in a game of leverage, the NFL’s tagging system trumps all. The Seahawks and Steelers appear poised to take advantage of that as long as they can.

