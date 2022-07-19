Seahawks, Buccaneers tickets for Munich game a hot commodity

The Seahawks will be playing in the second international game in franchise history this coming season. In Week 10 they are scheduled to travel to Munich, Germany to take on the Buccaneers. As one might expect, tickets for that particular game are selling like hotcakes.

Tickets went on sale overnight and fans quickly found themselves in a very long line. At one point there were over 630,000 people in the queue.

Naturally, everyone is excited for a chance to see Seattle’s legendary backup tight end Will Dissly in action.

The game will be on Sunday, November 13 and begins at 6:30 am Pacific Time.

