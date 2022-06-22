Seahawks make Bryan Mone extension official, waive Pier-Olivier Lestage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryan Mone
    Bryan Mone
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Seattle Seahawks have now formally announced the team has signed defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a contract extension. The agreement to the terms of the two-year deal had first been reported earlier this week.

Seattle also made a roster move on Wednesday, waiving guard Pier-Olivier Lestage. Lestage had originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the season on the practice squad.

After the waiver of defensive end Alex Tchangam last week, the Seahawks now have two open roster spots on their 90-man squad.

Related

Is Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett 1 of NFC's most underappreciated players?

Recommended Stories