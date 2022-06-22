Seahawks make Bryan Mone extension official, waive Pier-Olivier Lestage

The @Seahawks made two roster moves and signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension. https://t.co/40tWbPInCP — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) June 22, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks have now formally announced the team has signed defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a contract extension. The agreement to the terms of the two-year deal had first been reported earlier this week.

Seattle also made a roster move on Wednesday, waiving guard Pier-Olivier Lestage. Lestage had originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the season on the practice squad.

After the waiver of defensive end Alex Tchangam last week, the Seahawks now have two open roster spots on their 90-man squad.

