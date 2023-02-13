Seahawks have brutally bad odds to win Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the kings of the castle in the NFL, having defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Now it’s time to reset and see where the Seattle Seahawks stand compared to the rest of the league. If the odds for winning next year’s Super Bowl are any indication, they still have a long way to go. Seattle is tied with four other teams at +6000, or 60 to 1 odds to win it all. That’s not much better than the truly hopeless cases at the bottom.

In any case, here are the odds for each team to win next year’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to USA TODAY Sports data.

Chiefs: +550

Bills: +650

49ers: +700

Eagles: +750

Bengals: +900

Cowboys: +1300

Jets: +2000

Chargers: +2000

Dolphins: +3000

Rams: +3000

Ravens: +3000

Broncos: +3000

Packers: +3000

Jaguars: +3000

Lions: +3000

Raiders: +4000

Giants: +4000

Vikings: +4000

Saints: +4000

Browns: +4000

Patriots: +5000

Steelers: +6000

Buccaneers: +6000

Commanders: +6000

Seahawks: +6000

Panthers: +6000

Falcons: +7000

Titans: +7000

Bears +8000

Colts: +9000

Cardinals: +10000

Texans: +10000

