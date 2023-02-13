Seahawks have brutally bad odds to win Super Bowl 58
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the kings of the castle in the NFL, having defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Now it’s time to reset and see where the Seattle Seahawks stand compared to the rest of the league. If the odds for winning next year’s Super Bowl are any indication, they still have a long way to go. Seattle is tied with four other teams at +6000, or 60 to 1 odds to win it all. That’s not much better than the truly hopeless cases at the bottom.
In any case, here are the odds for each team to win next year’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to USA TODAY Sports data.
Chiefs: +550
Bills: +650
49ers: +700
Eagles: +750
Bengals: +900
Cowboys: +1300
Jets: +2000
Chargers: +2000
Dolphins: +3000
Rams: +3000
Ravens: +3000
Broncos: +3000
Packers: +3000
Jaguars: +3000
Lions: +3000
Raiders: +4000
Giants: +4000
Vikings: +4000
Saints: +4000
Browns: +4000
Patriots: +5000
Steelers: +6000
Buccaneers: +6000
Commanders: +6000
Seahawks: +6000
Panthers: +6000
Falcons: +7000
Titans: +7000
Bears +8000
Colts: +9000
Cardinals: +10000
Texans: +10000
