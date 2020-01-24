Seahawks, Broncos, and the worst Super Bowl of all-time

Super Bowl LIV is just about a week away and it should be one for the ages.

The high powered offense of the Kansas City Chiefs takes on the no-nonsense defense of the San Francisco 49ers.

It's the classic unstoppable force meets the immovable object scenario. Something has got to give.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How will it all play out? We will find out next Sunday.

Until then, we have 53 years of classic Super Bowls to reminisce about.

Some good. Some not so good.

Seahawks fans, they've had both.

USA Today recently ranked all the Super Bowls, and Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII matchup against the Broncos ranks as the worst Super Bowl of all-time.

Said USA Today, "The chasm between pre-game expectations and eventual outcome may have been the widest in the game's history. Seattle's Legion of Boom defense stifled a Peyton Manning-led offense that had scored a league-record 606 points."

Ranking every Super Bowl game from best to worst: https://t.co/whnlA8OFzO — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) January 22, 2020

This game was as one-sided as they get.

The tone was set from the jump, with the Seahawks forcing a safety on the first play from scrimmage.

From there on, the Seahawks dominated from sideline to sideline.

With 2:58 left in the third quarter, the Seahawks scored another touchdown to take a 36-0 lead. It was all over but the crying for the Broncos.

The Broncos were a two-point favorite but ended up losing to the Seahawks 43-8.

The game tied the third-largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history and was the largest margin of victory for a Super Bowl underdog.

Story continues

The game was ranked so low simply because it didn't even come close to living up to the pregame hype.

However, for Seattle Seahawks fans it is the greatest Super Bowl of all-time. Of the three Super Bowls the team has played in, Super Bowl XLVIII is the only one the Seahawks have won.

So where do the other two rank on USA Today's list?

- Super Bowl XL: Rank: 33 - Said USA Today, "Steelers 21, Seahawks 10: Pittsburgh joined the club of five-time Lombardi Trophy winners as RB Jerome Bettis ended his career in style in Detroit (his hometown) and Roethlisberger, 23, became the youngest quarterback to win the game despite forgettable numbers and amid controversial officiating that hurt Seattle."

- Super Bowl XLIX: Rank 3 - Said USA Today, "Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24: It will forever be remembered for Russell Wilson's goal-line interception with the game hanging in the balance when the Seahawks could have given the ball to bruising RB Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch. The loss likely denied Seattle's shot at a dynasty while burnishing the Patriot Way. Brady won a record-tying third MVP award as he and Belichick collected their fourth title together but first in a decade. "

[SEE THE FULL LIST HERE]

For a trip down memory lane, let's rewatch the worst (best if you're a Seahawks fan) Super Bowl of all-time.

Seahawks, Broncos, and the worst Super Bowl of all-time originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest