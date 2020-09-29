Seahawks bringing Damarious Randall in for a visit

The Seahawks may need reinforcements in the secondary, and are taking a look at a former first-rounder.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks are bringing veteran safety Damarious Randall for a visit this week.

Randall went to camp with the Raiders this offseason, but was cut as they went to their 53-man roster. He spent the previous two seasons with the Browns.

The Seahawks are waiting to see whether or how much time safety Jamal Adams might miss with a groin strain, after losing Marquise Blair to a torn ACL the week before.

