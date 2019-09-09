Seahawks bringing back Jamar Taylor

The Seahawks apparently wanted Jamar Taylor, they just didn’t want to guarantee his salary for the entire year.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks are re-signing the veteran cornerback.

Taylor worked as their first slot corner during training camp, so they clearly thought he was worth having around.

The Seahawks were able to win, but gave up big passing numbers to a Bengals offense that lacked A.J. Green, so wanting to shore things up is understandable.